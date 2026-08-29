Filip Hrgovic defeats Moses Itauma in London to become first Croatian heavyweight boxing champion

LONDON — Filip Hrgovic absorbed blow after blow before stopping Moses Itauma in the ninth round to hand the 21-year-old British boxer his first loss and take the vacant IBF heavyweight world title on Saturday.

Itauma's corner threw in the towel as he was being pummelled against the ropes, making the 34-year-old Hrgovic the first Croatian heavyweight champion.

Itauma had never needed to go past the sixth round in his first 14 professional bouts and tired visibly after taking command of the early rounds, with Hrgovic absorbing a barrage of hits even after being knocked down in the second round.

The rivals traded blows in the eighth and ninth before the granite chin of Hrgovic won out.

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“I was losing every round. I was outboxed. And I don't know from where I got energy,” Hrgovic said. “Look, chin is important.”

Hrgovic improved to 22-1 and halted the rapid rise of Itauma, who was trying to become the youngest heavyweight champion since a 20-year-old Mike Tyson stopped Trevor Berbick in 1986.

Itauma couldn't stand after the bout ended and was treated by medical personell before being helped out of the ring.

“He's an amazing fighter,” Hrgovic said. “I'm the present. And he's definitely the future. ... He's the best I've been in the ring with. But he needs more experience. He gassed out.”

Unification bout next?

Promoter Frank Warren said after the bout that Hrgovic is set to next fight Cuban Frank Sanchez, but the Croatian himself said he instead wants to take on WBO champion Daniel Dubois and then WBC title holder Agit Kabayel — both of whom were ringside at the O2 Arena.

“I want unification. Frank Sanchez will wait,” Hrgovic said.

Hrgovic’s only loss came to Dubois in 2024. Hrgovic was bleeding from deep cuts above his eyes that time when the ringside doctor recommended the fight be stopped.

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