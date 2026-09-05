FIFA President Gianni Infantino declines to address his future while at U20 Women's World Cup

KATOWICE, Poland — FIFA President Gianni Infantino declined to answer questions about his future as he arrived at the opening of the Under-20 Women's World Cup while under continuing pressure since abandoning his plan to sell off World Cup profits.

Infantino was in the stands speaking with Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza as host nation Poland faced Argentina on the opening day of the tournament Saturday.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It’s not today, it’s not here, but here and today, we are enjoying football,” Infantino told broadcaster Sky News as he arrived at the stadium.

“We are continuing at FIFA, of course, to work to give every corner of the world a chance, an opportunity, a dignity, to find ways and means for them to become better and to participate and to celebrate football, which we all love.”

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Infantino did not answer when asked if he had considered resigning and whether he still intends to stand for a fourth term next year.

Infantino had mostly kept out of the spotlight in the weeks since his World Cup sell-off plan fell apart amid opposition from many FIFA member nations and some of his own officials.

The European nations — a quarter of the 24-team field — backed down on a boycott threat last week, citing assurances from FIFA that the plan would not be revived.

Legal action over the original attempt rumbles on and Europe has a leading role in efforts to oust Infantino ahead of next year's FIFA election.

A court filing by FIFA on Thursday accused UEFA of running a "smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership" as the European soccer body seeks discovery of evidence related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan.

Infantino infuriated soccer leaders worldwide in July, shortly after the World Cup ended, when his plan for a $20 billion subsidiary controlling FIFA commercial rights including the World Cup was revealed by British daily The Times.

The spinoff was to be 20% owned by investors led by a New York fund created by Joshua Kushner, whose initial money was to pay offers of $20 million to each of FIFA’s 211 member federations. They were given a mid-September deadline to accept.

The FIFA president dropped his proposal within four days. UEFA had support from the Asian Football Confederation and North American soccer body CONCACAF, and there was criticism of the plan and of Infantino from senior FIFA officials.

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