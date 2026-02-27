FIFA president says he has full confidence in Mexico as World Cup host despite cartel violence

MEXICO CITY — FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday he spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and that he has "full confidence" in Mexico as a host country for this year's World Cup soccer tournament despite violent incidents following the death of a powerful drug lord that left at least 70 people dead.

Last Sunday, the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes "El Mencho", the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CNGJ) sparking several days of violence. Cartel members burned cars and blocked roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states.

“I had an excellent conversation earlier today with Mexico president, Claudia Sheinbaum,” Infantino said. “I reiterated our full confidence in the host country and look forward to it staging all scheduled matches there at what will be the most inclusive and the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.”

Mexico is set to host 13 World Cup matches, four of them in the western city of Guadalajara, in the Jalisco state, the central hub for the Jalisco cartel.

“I spoke by phone with FIFA President Gianni Infantino; we continue working as usual to successfully host the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Sheinbaum posted on X. “We reaffirm our confidence in the country."

Sheinbaum has vowed this week there was "no risk" for visitors, but on Thursday the World Cup diving event set to be held in a Guadalajara suburb next week was canceled over security concerns.

Earlier in the week the Portuguese soccer federation said it was "closely monitoring the delicate situation" ahead of a friendly match against Mexico's national team in Mexico City.

Infantino said earlier this week in Colombia that he was convinced that "everything will go as smoothly as possible."

Besides the four World Cup matches, the western city of Guadalajara is scheduled to host an international playoff in late March. New Caledonia will play Jamaica and the winner will face Congo for a spot in the tournament.

The president of the Jamaica Football Federation, Michael Ricketts, said this week that his organization is closely monitoring the situation in Mexico ahead of the Reggae Boyz’ scheduled international matches next month.

