From the field to the studio: Kershaw, Rizzo and Votto join NBC as MLB analysts

Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo and Joey Votto have been hired as analysts by NBC when it returns to broadcasting Major League Baseball this year.

The network made the announcement during Sunday's Super Bowl pregame show.

Kershaw, Rizzo and Votto will appear on pregame shows leading into “Sunday Night Baseball” games depending on their schedules and availability. They also will be pregame analysts during coverage of the Wild Card round games on NBC and Peacock.

All three have recently retired from the game. Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner in 18 seasons, retired last year after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their third World Series title in six seasons.

Rizzo played 14 seasons for three teams and caught final out of the 2016 World Series to give the Chicago Cubs their first title since 1908. Rizzo, who retired last September, was also a three-time All-Star selection and four-time Gold Glove-winning first baseman.

Votto was with the Cincinnati Reds for 17 seasons and was the NL Most Valuable Player in 2010 before retiring in 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome Clayton, Anthony and Joey, three stars right off the field who can provide fresh perspective on the players, teams, and everything that makes baseball special,” NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood said. “We look forward to rolling out some new concepts to take advantage of the unique insights of each analyst, beginning on opening day.”

NBC recently announced Bob Costas would host the “Sunday Night Baseball” pregame show. Ahmed Fareed will also be one of the hosts. It still has not announced its play-by-play announcers and analysts for the games.

NBC also debuted a Major League Baseball spot leading into Sunday's Super Bowl featuring New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge along with NBC personalities. The spot will also air during the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

“Our new partnership with NBC and Peacock is off to an incredible start," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships. "They are promoting one of our top stars in a new spot, integrating popular NBC talent, and airing it in highly viewed programming. NBC’s promotional plans for MLB have been creative and demonstrate they are bringing great energy to promoting baseball.”

NBC has a long history with baseball, albeit not much recently. The network carried games from 1939 through 1989. It was part of the short-lived Baseball Network with ABC in 1994 and ’95 and then aired playoff games from 1996 through 2000.

NBC will have an opening-day doubleheader on March 26.

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face Juan Soto and the New York Mets at 1 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock. At 8 p.m., the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the scheduled primetime game for that day.

“Sunday Night Baseball” debuts on Peacock and NBCSN on March 29 when the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians face the AL West champion Seattle Mariners. The first Sunday night game on NBC will be on April 12 when the Guardians visit the Atlanta Braves.

The next six weeks will be on Peacock and NBCSN before NBC has Sunday night games from May 31 through Sept. 6.

