Falcons agree to trade veteran safety Jessie Bates III to Jaguars for 2 draft picks, AP source says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two draft picks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Falcons will receive a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade.

The 29-year-old Bates had been included in reports as a player who could be moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Bates had a season-high 14 tackles in the Falcons' 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Madrid. The Falcons (3-6) have lost four of their last five games under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, leaving them on a path to their ninth consecutive losing season.

Bates has 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and a 36-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery as a bright spot for the Falcons.

In nine seasons, including five with Cincinnati, Bates has 28 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles.

While the Falcons have struggled, the Jaguars (6-2) are contending for the top playoff spot in the AFC. The Jaguars have won five of their last six games, including a 33-10 victory in Baltimore on Thursday night.

The Jaguars will play at Tennessee on Sunday.

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AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

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