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F1 leader Kimi Antonelli hits the wall in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

By Associated Press
Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) (Darko Bandic/AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
By Associated Press

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Formula 1 standings leader Kimi Antonelli looks set to start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from far back on the grid after hitting the wall in qualifying.

Antonelli clipped the wall and damaged a wheel and suspension in the first part of qualifying Friday.

His previous lap time was enough to avoid elimination at the end of that part of qualifying but it appeared he would be unable to continue. That would mean starting Saturday's race from 16th place.

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