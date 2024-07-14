Euro 2024 final: Spain and England tied at 0-0 at halftime in Berlin

BERLIN — (AP) — Spain and England were tied at 0-0 at halftime in the European Championship final on Sunday.

Both teams were defending well at Berlin’s 71,000-seat Olympiastadion, with teenage Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal kept quiet by England defender Luke Shaw.

The Spanish had more possession, as expected, but were doing little with it. Their only shot on target was a deflected one from long range by Fabian Ruiz that trickled to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Phil Foden volleyed a shot at Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon near the end of the half for England's best chance.

England’s Harry Kane and Spain’s Dani Olmo, two of the players tied as the tournament's top scorers, picked up yellow cards.

Spain is seeking a record fourth European Championship title, while England was looking to end its 58-year wait for a major trophy — stretching back to the 1966 World Cup.

