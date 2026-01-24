Sports

Erling Haaland left out by Man City amid scoring drought

Britain Premier League Soccer Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) (Dave Thompson/AP)

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City's starting lineup for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Saturday amid a slump in form.

The Norway striker, who was named on the bench, has only scored one goal in his last eight games in all competitions — and that was a penalty against Brighton in the league.

City manager Pep Guardiola made the big call on Haaland after two straight losses — to Manchester United in the league and Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

City has a crucial Champions League game at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday in its bid to secure direct qualification to the round of 16.

