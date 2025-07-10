English golfer Charley Hull withdraws from Evian Championship with illness after collapsing

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — (AP) — English golfer Charley Hull withdrew from the first round of the Evian Championship on Thursday after collapsing to the ground twice because of a virus, organizers said.

French organizers said Hull felt unwell on the fourth tee and received medical attention after collapsing. She then got up and hit her tee shot before going to the ground again. Organizers said Hull underwent medical checks that showed she had a virus but was otherwise OK.

Hull, who had started on the back nine and was 1-under par after 12 holes, was taken off on a stretcher by a golf buggy at Evian Resort Golf Club, which is hosting the fourth women's major of the year.

The 29-year-old Hull has won two tournaments on the LPGA Tour and four on the Ladies European Tour.

She has never won a major but has finished second three times — twice in a tie — and tied for third place once, at Evian in 2022.

Last year, Hull grabbed headlines for smoking at the U.S. Women's Open, when a social media post of her signing autographs with a cigarette dangling between her lips went viral.

Earlier this year, Hull said she was giving up smoking after making a bet with a friend that she could stop. ___

