Embiid drawing criticism for sitting out 76ers' opener as part of health plan to reach the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Joel Embiid's absence from the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener against Milwaukee is simply part of the team's plan to keep the two-time NBA scoring champion on track for a healthy season — and maybe, for the first time in his career, the playoffs.

Embiid was ruled out against Milwaukee as part of what the Sixers call left knee management, and the 7-footer seems poised to sit out road games Friday at Toronto and Sunday at Indiana, a decision that opened Embiid and the team to criticism.

Paul George was scratched from his debut with the Sixers. The five-time All-NBA selection left the Clippers and signed a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer. But, the 34-year-old George sustained a bone bruise when he hyperextended his left knee in the preseason. George will be reevaluated later in the week.

The oft-injured Embiid, however, has been blasted by former players, media and unhappy fans on social media for sitting out opening night — after not playing in the preseason due to a sore left knee.

The Sixers said Embiid was “responding well” to his individualized rehab plan and was scheduled to scrimmage this week. He will be reevaluated this weekend.

Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, mostly because of knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State. He returned for the playoffs and was diagnosed with Bell's palsy during a first-round loss to the Knicks.

This summer, he won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA.

Coach Nick Nurse said before the opener that Embiid did not suffered additional injury to his left knee.

“The plan is why he's not playing,” Nurse said. “He did not re-injure himself. But the plan is we don't feel like he's quite ready, strong enough, light enough ... that they've determined that he's not quite ready to go. Hasn't been in full-court scrimmages and that's the plan.”

Nurse said Embiid is one voice in who decides when the 2023 NBA MVP will play this season — a plan that likely eliminates action in both ends of back-to-back games.

“I think if you want to point fingers at any one particular person, that's not going to happen,” Nurse said. “Our medical is first and foremost. Joel is there, the front office, myself, everybody is weighing in ... . (He's had) very few playoffs where he's felt very good going into them. We're just trying to do something a little different and get him there this time.”

The NBA is interested in Embiid's situation, too.

The league took steps ahead of last season to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups like Wednesday's opener and the in-season tournament.

The NBA can penalize teams that violate its policy by fining them $100,000 for the first infraction and $250,000 for the second. Each successive violation increases by $1 million.

The Sixers starting lineup for the opener was All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., KJ Martin and Eric Gordon.

Hall of Famers and TNT broadcasters Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal took aim at Embiid for his reduced schedule.

"You cannot say as a leader of that team, I'm not going to play certain games," Barkley said. "That's not the way to start the season."

The 30-year-old Embiid signed a $193 million contract before training camp. The 76ers have failed to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs since 2001 — in large part because Embiid has failed to stay healthy for an entire postseason.

The 76ers finished 31-8 last season season with Embiid and a woeful 16-27 without him.

Embiid revealed ahead of training camp that he dropped about 25 to 30 pounds over the summer to stay in better condition for the grind of the season. That includes not rushing back from any further issues with the knee.

“He's pretty light,” Nurse said. “He looks pretty good.”

Embiid was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, but missed his first two full seasons with injuries. Since his first full season in 2016, Embiid has played in 433 of a possible 801 regular-season games and only 59 of 67 possible playoff games.

