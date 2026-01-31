Egor Demin sets NBA rookie 3-point record as Nets snap 7-game skid with 10-9-99 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Egor Demin set an NBA rookie record by making a 3-pointer in his 34th straight game and finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Brooklyn Nets snap a seven-game losing streak with a 109-99 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Demin, who was 6 of 12 from 3-point range, set the mark on the first basket for Brooklyn.

Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets, Day’ron Sharpe had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Danny Wolf added 14 points. Brooklyn outscored the Jazz 20-2 in second-chance points.

Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points and seven assists. Brice Sensabaugh had 18 points off the bench for the Jazz, who have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10. Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Ace Bailey added in 12 points.

Brooklyn used an 8-0 run that was capped by Jalen Wilson’s 3-pointer to go up 91-83 early in the fourth quarter.

Utah pulled within a basket again on a dunk from Cody Williams. But Demin and Wolf combined to make three 3-pointers to extend the Nets’ lead back to 100-90 with 4:45 remaining.

Thomas made five baskets and four free throws, scoring 14 straight points to help Brooklyn build a 52-38 lead in the second quarter. Utah cut the deficit to a single basket by halftime and tied it at 54-54 on a driving layup from Bailey 72 seconds into the second half.

The Jazz tied it score three more times in the third quarter – the final time at 81 on a 3-pointer by Bailey – but were unable to claim a lead.

