Díaz agrees to $69M, 3-year deal with World Series champion Dodgers, AP source says, leaves Mets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Closer Edwin Díaz has agreed to a $69 million, three-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Díaz's agreement includes deferred payments by the Dodgers, who already owed $1.051 billion in deferred pay to eight players from 2028-46.

A three-time All-Star who turns 32 on March 22, Díaz joins a Dodgers bullpen that struggled last season, causing the team to shift rookie starter Roki Sasaki to closer in the postseason. Los Angeles relievers had a 4.27 ERA, 21st among the 30 teams,

Relying on a 97-98 mph fastball and slider, Díaz became a fan favorite at Citi Field, where horns blared and fans danced when he entered games to "Narco" by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet.

New York prepared for his possible departure by agreeing to a $51 million, three-year contract with Devin Williams, who left the crosstown Yankees after one season.

Díaz joins a Dodgers bullpen that includes left-hander Tanner Scott, who was bothered by elbow inflammation in his first season after signing a $72 million, four-year contract. Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda and Alex Vesia also are in the bullpen.

Díaz had 28 saves in 31 chances last season with a 6-3 record and 1.63 ERA for a disappointing Mets team that failed to reach the playoffs despite spending the second-most behind the Dodgers. He struck out 98 in 66 1/3 innings.

He has 253 saves in 294 chances over nine seasons with the Seattle (2016-18) and the Mets, who acquired him along with second baseman Robinson Canó for five players that included Jarred Kelenic and Anthony Swarzak. Díaz missed the 2023 season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee during a postgame celebration with Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic.

Díaz agreed to a $102 million, five-year contract with the Mets after the 2022 season, a deal that included deferred money payable through 2042. He had the right to opt out after three years and $64 million to become a free agent again. Of that $64 million, $15.5 million is deferred and payable through July 1, 2039.

