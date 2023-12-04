Eagles QB Jalen Hurts evaluated for concussion vs 49ers, cleared for return

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion and briefly left Sunday's game against San Francisco in the fourth quarter, returning after a visit to the locker room.

Hurts was 17-of-29 passing for 196 yards and scored a rushing touchdown before he was forced out late in the game. Hurts, last season's NFL MVP runner-up, jogged off the field in the fourth and went straight to the locker room.

Marcus Mariota took over at QB, and San Francisco scored on the next drive for a 35-13 lead.

Hurts returned to the sideline during the Eagles' next possession and replaced Mariota mid-drive with about nine minutes left. He marched Philadelphia into the red zone and completed a 2-yard TD to DeVonta Smith.

Hurts had led the Eagles to an NFL best 10-1 record headed into Sunday. He had been 27-2 over his last 29 regular-season starts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.