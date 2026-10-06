Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson retires after 14 seasons

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson has announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.

“I have given it my all for 14 years,” Johnson said Tuesday in a statement, “season after season pushing my body to the max and tirelessly working my craft to not only live up to the legacy of the guys that came before me, but to set a new standard of success for the best franchise in all of sports.”

Johnson had been a late scratch for last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams for personal reasons. He said Tuesday despite wanting to finish the season, his “personal and family priorities in my life have changed.”

Johnson missed time in training camp for personal reasons before saying that this season would probably be his last.

The 36-year-old Johnson was a first-round pick in 2013 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2022. He earned second-team honors in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Johnson has been a pillar at right tackle and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Eagles.

Johnson took a leave of absence during the 2021 season as he battled anxiety and depression and has since shared his story at mental health clinics in the area.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, said earlier this year his potential retirement came into focus last season after conversations with his family and an injury-filled season. He missed Philadelphia’s final seven regular-season games and the wild-card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health,” Johnson said. “I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it's time to say goodbye to football.”

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