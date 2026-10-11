Dwight Phillips Jr. and No. 2 Georgia run past No. 6 Alabama 20-17 in an SEC clash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dwight Phillips Jr. ran for 120 yards, Bo Walker added 69 more and Georgia staked its claim to a No. 1 ranking with a 20-17 victory at No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night.

Gunnar Stockton accounted for both of Georgia's touchdowns, one passing and another rushing.

The second-ranked Bulldogs finished with 206 yards on the ground — despite playing without leading rusher Nate Frazier — in the latest showdown between the two Southeastern Conference heavyweights. It was Georgia's third win over Alabama in their last 11 meetings — and first in the regular season since 2007.

This one was played despite Hurricanes Isaias coming ashore Friday night. Bryant-Denny Stadium was packed — President Trump decided not to attend — and the result should vault Georgia to the top spot in the AP Top 25. No. 1 Texas lost to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

No one should have been surprised to see Georgia and Alabama go back and forth. The game was decided in the final minutes — and in controversial fashion.

Officials declined to throw a flag on Georgia safety JK Bolden after what appeared to be a clear pass-interference penalty. Bolden sacked Keelon Russell on the next play, knocking Alabama out of field-goal range.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-1) hoped to get the ball back, but cornerback Dijon Lee drew a personal foul penalty that allowed the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) to run out the clock.

Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Keelon Russell completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards, with a touchdown. He also ran for 41 yards.

Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams leaves the game twice

Alabama star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams was knocked out of the game twice, first with an apparent left leg injury and then to be evaluated for a concussion.

Quarterback Keelon Russell targeted Coleman-Williams in the end zone from Georgia’s 16-yard line late in the second quarter. The pass was broken up, and when Coleman-Williams tried to stand up, he could not put any weight on his leg. Alabama’s training staff helped him off the field.

Coleman-Williams returned after the break, spent time on an exercise bike and was back on the field to start the third quarter.

But he was injured again when his head appeared to hit the ground late in the game while trying to make a catch. Team trainers took his helmet and escorted him to the locker room. He finished with three receptions for 39 yards.

The takeaway

Georgia: A road win over the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide gives the Bulldogs a strong case to move atop Sunday’s AP Top 25.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide remains in playoff contention but missed an opportunity to take control of the SEC race.

Up next

Georgia hosts Auburn in the rivalry dubbed “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” next Saturday.

Alabama plays at No. 15 Tennessee in the rivalry known as “The Third Saturday in October" next Saturday.

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