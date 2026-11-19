MANCHESTER, England — Mauricio Pochettino's first training session as Manchester United coach came under closer scrutiny than expected when a drone operator filmed it on Thursday.

About 12 minutes of the session was uploaded onto a YouTube account called CC OVERVIEW with a man, who also appeared to be controlling the drone hovering around the Carrington training ground, providing his own live commentary.

“Let’s get closer,” he said before zooming in on the Argentine coach Pochettino talking to several players formed in a huddle.

“I can definitely see Harry Maguire," he added. “That there is Bruno (Fernandes), definitely, (I can) tell by the gestures.”

The account justified the filming in a pinned post that said it's legal.

“It is unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it. The drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn’t fly over anyone or even near anyone,” the post said. “The drone is correctly labelled and I hold all the relevant licenses, public liability and insurance required.”

The post said no sensitive information had been revealed with regard to how struggling United would line up at fourth-place Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

“As for leaking team news/tactics, it was half an hour into the manager's first training session,” he wrote. “There are many media there so certainly won’t be the only footage of training released.”

Pochettino replaced Michael Carrick, who was fired last week with United in 18th — the relegation zone — after its worst start in 40 years.

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