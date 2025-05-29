Driver charged with causing grievous bodily harm after Liverpool soccer parade tragedy

LONDON — (AP) — A driver who injured nearly 80 people when his car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team's Premier League championship was charged Thursday with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm and six other serious counts, a prosecutor said.

Paul Doyle, 53, was also charged with dangerous driving and five other counts alleging different variations of causing grievous bodily harm, Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The people injured ranged in age from 9 to 78, with at least 50 treated at hospitals. Seven people remained in the hospital Thursday in stable condition.

The charges did not indicate how many victims the counts were tied to but Hammond said the investigation was at an early stage as police review a huge volume of evidence, including videos and eyewitness statements.

“It is important to ensure that every victim gets the justice they deserve,” Hammond said.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy.

“We know that Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters," Hammond said.

Doyle remained in custody and faces his first court hearing Friday in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Police had previously said they believed Doyle dodged a road block by tailing an ambulance responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Video that circulated on social media showed scenes of horror as the car struck and tossed a person in the air who was draped in a Liverpool flag and then swerved into a sea of people packed on the side of the road.

Merseyside Police said the driver was believed to have acted alone and they did not suspect terrorism.

“I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions,” Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said during a short news conference. “Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism to seek the answer to all of those questions.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.