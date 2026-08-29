Dream's Reese has 8th technical of the season rescinded by WNBA, avoiding 1-game suspension

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese avoided a one-game suspension when the WNBA rescinded her eighth technical foul that was assessed Friday night in a loss to Portland.

As a result of the ruling that came a few hours after the game, Reese will be available for the Dream's game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Reese was tangled up in the paint with the Fire's Carla Leite as Dream guard Rhyne Howard made a 3-pointer from the right corner during the fourth quarter.

Leite was facing the basket and trying to box out Reese, who was directly behind her. Leite had both arms extended backward in an effort to contain Reese, who pushed herself free after Howard's basket went down. Reese protested the call on the court.

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Earlier this month, the WNBA rescinded a technical foul called against Caitlin Clark, sparing her from what would have been a automatic one-game suspension for her eight technical of the season.

The Fire beat playoff-bound Atlanta, 101-83, with Leite scoring 26 points.

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