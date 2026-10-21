Dream arrange for private suite for Enes Kanter Freedom for his protection in Game 3 of Finals

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena arranged for former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom to have a private suite for his protection at Wednesday night's Game 3 of the WNBA Final against the Golden State Valkyries.

“Enes Kanter Freedom has contacted federal, state and local authorities, the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena officials to express concerns about his personal safety during his planned attendance at Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tonight,” State Farm Arena said in a statement. "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority.

“Following consultations with the WNBA, Dream ownership, State Farm Arena leadership and security officials, we have directed Mr. Freedom to watch tonight’s game from a private luxury suite. This arrangement is intended to address his security concerns and help provide a safe and positive experience for him and other guests. The suite will have additional security and will be his designated viewing location for the game. State police have also assigned an officer to Mr. Freedom at his request.”

Freedom announced on social media on Monday he planned to attend the game. It is his first WNBA game since late August when he went to see Chicago host Indiana. He was ejected from the game and banned from the arena for getting into a heated interaction with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

Freedom said he was motivated to attend the game after learning that Golden State star Gabby Williams said she would support a trans athlete playing in the league.

“As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries, when she said, ‘I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team,’" Freedom said in his post. "Her words gave me so much hope and motivation to come out as a woman and officially declare for the WNBA draft. I can’t wait to watch my favorite player, the woman who inspired me to become who I am today!”

Freedom and Royce White, another former NBA player, have declared for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women. But a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press in August they are not eligible. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has since made that position public.

On Wednesday, Freedom posted a photo of himself in Atlanta and also posted a copy of a letter from Engelbert in which she said replied to a question from Indiana Rep. Marlin A. Stutzman about the eligibility of transgender athletes to play in the league.

“With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men,” Engelbert said, referring to Freedom and White.

Kanter replied: “Apparently the WNBA still can define what a WOMAN is, but they're absolutely certain they know what a MAN is! How convenient!”

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