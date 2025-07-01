Dolphins are trading with Giants for tight end Darren Waller, who will come out of retirement

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are acquiring Darren Waller from the New York Giants, about a year after the veteran tight end announced his retirement from the NFL.

The Dolphins are sending a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Giants for a 2027 seventh-rounder and the 32-year-old Waller, who will come out of retirement to play in Miami on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. NFL Network first reported the trade.

The trade comes a day after Miami dealt Pro Bowler Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had the most productive season of any tight end in Dolphins history. Miami was unwilling to pay Smith what he sought in a new contract and thus dealt him in a trade that also included All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who got his desire to play elsewhere.

The Dolphins received All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in that trade.

Adding Waller immediately fills Miami's need for a productive tight end. Before he stepped away from football in June 2024, Waller amassed 350 career receptions, 4,124 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns for the Ravens, Raiders and Giants.

He had breakout seasons in 2019 and ’20, when he had a combined 197 catches for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2020 season and would have gone the previous year as an alternate before sustaining a thumb injury.

Waller dealt with hamstring issues the last three years and was limited to 12 games with 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown in his one season with the Giants.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.