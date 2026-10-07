Dodgers hold out Miguel Rojas due to sore back. Ronald Acuña Jr. is starting in RF for Braves

ATLANTA — Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas is not in the lineup Wednesday night for Game 4 of the NL Division Series after leaving Tuesday night's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves during an at-bat with lower back soreness.

Manager Dave Roberts said Rojas is “not great” and would not be available off the bench. That leaves Rojas' status uncertain if the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series. Rojas appeared to hurt his back on a swing in the eighth inning.

“Back’s sore. Laying low,” Roberts said of Rojas. “Won’t be available today. I think for us it’s, like, we have an extended bench anyway. So to try to make any decisions that would compromise his status for a potential next series doesn’t make sense. So we’re going to kick this one to another day.”

Kiké Hernández, who hit a homer in Tuesday night's win, is starting at second base. Roberts said he also hoped to use Tommy Edman, who replaced Rojas on Tuesday.

Roberts said he liked the matchup of Hernández against Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle.

“I like where he’s swinging,” Roberts said. “But we’ll see what happens today. But having him as an option, I think we’ve got some very good options, obviously. I also want to get Tommy involved at some point, too. So we’ll see where we go.”

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who was moved down to fifth in the batting order on Tuesday night, is hitting fourth.

Meanwhile, Ronald Acuña Jr. is starting in right field for Atlanta after being moved to designated hitter in a late lineup change due to right knee soreness on Tuesday night.

Braves manager Walt Weiss waited to finalize Wednesday night's lineup until having an opportunity for Acuña to test the knee in pregame warmups.

Weiss said Acuña was “Just a little sore. If he is limited, I think it’s minimally.”

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can win the series Wednesday night. If necessary, Game 5 would be played Friday night in Los Angeles.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.