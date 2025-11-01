Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again

TORONTO — Yoshinobu Yamamoto beat Toronto for the second time in a week, slumping Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

Yamamoto was not quite as sharp as in his Game 2 four-hitter, the first World Series complete game in a decade. He lasted six innings and allowed a third-inning RBI single by George Springer, who returned after missing two games with a right side injury.

Rookie relievers Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki combined for six outs before starter Tyler Glasnow came out of the bullpen to escape a ninth-inning jam and rescue the Dodgers.

Max Scherzer will start Game 7 on Saturday night for the Blue Jays. He also started the last Game 7, getting a no-decision when Washington won the 2019 title over Houston.

