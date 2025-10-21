Dodgers eyeing historic back-to-back World Series titles

LOS ANGELES — The NL Championship Series trophy sat on a small table in the center of the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse with a small sign attached reading 'Team Effort.'

If the Dodgers have their way, it'll soon be replaced by the Commissioner's Trophy, signifying a second straight World Series championship, a feat last accomplished by the New York Yankees 25 years ago.

“I think everybody is locked and loaded and ready to see some history,” shortstop Mookie Betts said. “We’re ready to make it.”

In a city where image is everything, the Dodgers are thinking dynasty.

“It wasn’t really a good opportunity when we were looking at that three months ago,” infielder Miguel Rojas said, thinking back to the Dodgers' second-half struggles, “but now it’s like it’s here. We have it in front of us and we’re going to give it everything we have.”

The Dodgers practiced Monday while Game 7 of the AL Championship Series between Seattle and Toronto played on the empty stadium's video boards.

They swept Milwaukee to clinch the NLCS last Friday — their ninth win in 10 playoff games so far — leaving six days to rest, work out and think before the World Series begins Friday.

“Some guys are hitting every day, some guys are re-setting, taking it slow,” Betts said. “We’ve been together so much throughout the year, so that plays a little part in guys kind of want to enjoy a little family time before we get back rolling again. It's kind of a balance.”

Shohei Ohtani walked into the clubhouse in flip flops, three days after earning NLCS MVP with an epic performance in Game 4 that included hitting three home runs and striking out 10.

“I don't want to rain on the parade or anything, but it's over and done with,” Betts said. “It has nothing to do with our goal now.”

The Dodgers had bye weeks in the postseason the previous three years, two of which ended in Division Series losses to San Diego and Arizona. Last year, they changed their practice approach in an effort to stay sharp.

This season, they didn't earn a bye and won their Wild Card Series against Cincinnati.

“Last year, when we had the bye and the year before we were trying to get through one more month of baseball,” Rojas said. “For me, it’s really different because all we’re trying to do right here is getting four more wins to win a World Series."

Tanner Scott update

Scott is eligible to be on the World Series roster after being dropped during the NLDS because he had an abscess removed from his lower body.

“I feel a lot better now,” the reliever said. “Threw a couple bullpens, see where it takes me.”

He had a 4.74 ERA in 61 appearances this season and led the majors in blown saves with 10. Fans groaned and booed at times when Scott came trotting out of the bullpen.

He hasn't pitched in nearly a month, but he's unconcerned about any rustiness.

“Playoff energy is different,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.