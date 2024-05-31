Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen leaves start vs. Mets after 6 pitches due to strained right hamstring

NEW YORK — (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen strained his right hamstring and left Thursday night's start against the New York Mets after six pitches.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who finished among the top five in NL Cy Young Award voting in each of the last two seasons, hopped when releasing a fastball to DJ Stewart, his second batter. Manager Torey Lovullo and an athletic trainer went to the mound, and Gallen limped as he walked to the dugout.

Gallen left an April 26 start at Seattle with a man on and no outs in the sixth after a fastball to Julio Rodríguez because of right hamstring tightness. Gallen missed two weeks because of his right hamstring in July 2021 and he also experienced a hamstring issue in 2019.

NL champion Arizona entered 25-30. The Diamondbacks already were missing right-hander Merrill Kelly, sidelined since April 15 by a strained right shoulder, and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract as a free agent and hasn't pitched this season because of a strained pitching shoulder.

Rookie Bryce Jarvis replaced Gallen, who is 5-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 11 starts.

