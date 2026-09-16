Devils hire former Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell as manager of hockey development

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have hired Jessica Campbell as manager of hockey development and Bryan McCabe as VP of prospect personnel and assistant general manager of the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.

The moves, announced Wednesday as players report to training camp, are the latest additions to the front office by new GM Sunny Mehta.

Campbell joins the Devils after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. Campbell was the first woman to serve as an on-bench full-time assistant coach in the NHL.

She and McCabe are set to report to assistant GM Braden Birch, who joined Mehta from the Florida Panthers. McCabe also comes from Florida, where he was director of player personnel.

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