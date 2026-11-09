Devils say Hellebuyck will not face his former teammates in Winnipeg, cite reduced win probability

TORONTO — New Jersey Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck will not face his former Winnipeg Jets teammates Tuesday night in his first game back at Canada Life Centre since demanding a trade and forcing his way out of town.

After stopping 23 shots in New Jersey’s 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night, the Devils’ new netminder was informed by his team that he won’t face the Jets in the Manitoba capital.

“This has been an organizational decision for us that we’ve debated at length,” Devils general manager Sunny Mehta said. “Connor Hellebuyck was adamant that he felt a duty to play on Tuesday in Winnipeg. However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability.”

The Jets shipped Hellebuyck to the Devils on Oct. 23 for a package that included forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws and a second-round pick at the 2029 NHL draft — a move that brought an end to his decorated tenure in Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck, who had five seasons remaining on a seven-year, $59.1 million contract extension signed in October 2023 when he informed the organization he wanted out, said Sunday night there’s a level of disappointment knowing he won’t play Tuesday,

“But I understand,” he said. “Selfishly, I want to play, but when you’re looking at the team and what’s best for the team, I understand where they’re coming from.”

Hellebuyck still planned to meet with the Winnipeg media before the game Tuesday.

“I love Winnipeg,” he said. “Playing there again and just facing the music and seeing the reaction, it’d be nice, but it’s out of my hands.”

The American added he doesn’t know what the fan response will be with him out of the fray.

“I know there’s a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg,” Hellebuyck said. “But I can only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city. I’ve loved every part of my career there. However, I’m perceived, I’m going to choose love."

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