BOULDER, Colo. — There will be roughly two dozen Colorado players running out on Folsom Field for the final time on Saturday.

Possibly one head coach, too.

Not that Deion Sanders is giving any sort of attention to the speculation surrounding his future in Boulder. Colorado (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) closes out the season against UCF (6-5, 4-4) in what's been a bumpy year marked by erratic QB play, an extended losing streak and a plethora of penalties. It has Sanders' hot seat set to scorching following a third losing campaign in four seasons at Colorado.

“Noise is noise,” said Sanders, who’s under contract through 2029. “We really don’t know life without it. We don’t know what that feels like. Maybe one day I will, when I walk away into the sunset and walk along on the beach. But as of right now, I don’t know what that feels like.”

Whatever happens after Saturday, there's no denying this: It's been a wild ride.

Since his arrival, there have been the celebrity visitors on the sideline, the 2024 bowl season led by his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, along with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and the recent upset of then-No. 14 Houston, the Buffaloes' first win over an AP top-15 team since 2007.

This season has seen the Buffaloes start 2-0 with Julian “JuJu” Lewis at quarterback. They switched to Isaac Wilson in a stretch where they ended up losing five in a row. Colorado is among the most penalized FBS teams in the nation (91 penalties for 803 yards).

“They’re fighting their butts off," Sanders said.

The charismatic Sanders high-stepped his way into Boulder in December 2022 and instantly put the school back on the football map. Finding sustained success — in spite of his name and all the transfer-portal arrivals — has proven difficult. He's 20-28 in his time at Colorado, including a 9-4 finish in 2024 where the team lost in the Alamo Bowl.

“I want the Buffs to win every single game they play,” Chad Brown, a linebacker on the 1990 national title team and a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame, recently said. “I understand the notoriety and I understand the attention. But at this point, the attention’s seemingly turned mostly negative. So that’s a sword that cuts both ways, whereas winning is always great. Winning doesn’t cut both ways. Winning cuts one way.”

Tight end Brady Kopetz remembers the moment he found out Sanders was joining the Buffaloes. They had a mandatory meeting that afternoon and he rode his scooter to the facility.

“Every single one of us were ecstatic, and rightfully so,” said Kopetz, a walk-on in the fall of 2022 who earned a scholarship under Sanders along with a leadership patch on his jersey. “There are a lot of impacts he’s made on players for CU that you don’t really get to hear about because they’re under-discussed or maybe fly under the radar a little more. But he makes an impact on everyone’s life here.

“He might not know what his future is, but he cares about us and he loves us and he wants us to be the best versions of ourselves every single day.”

That's why UCF has their full attention, no matter the swirling speculation.

“We can only control what we can control and that’s winning football games,” said receiver Joseph Williams, who has 67 catches for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns this season. “We want to win out this last football game for the seniors, send them off with a good note. Whatever happens, happens. We’re all here for each other. We’re all on each other’s side.”

Some big decisions await athletic director Fernando Lovo, who was hired last December to succeed Rick George, the AD who hired Sanders. The buyout for Sanders is approximately $25.5 million.

The Sanders era has proven financially impactful for the university and the city. There's been a surge in applications to the school, an uptick in season ticket renewal rates over the years and an estimated $207 million economic influence on the local economy in home games for 2023-24. The Buffaloes have also seen their games televised by major networks.

"He put us on every news report, every sports show, for two to three, four years,” former Colorado head coach turned broadcaster Gary Barnett recently said. “You can’t buy that publicity.”

Williams felt the same way.

“He’s done a lot of things that hasn’t happened before here in a long time,” Williams said. “He just brings a lot of publicity, a lot of great energy, great people around the building. He’s just a great person to have for the Colorado Buffaloes.”

___

AP freelance writer Monica Costello contributed to this report.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.