Defensive coordinators are 3 of first 5 head coaching hires

Jesse Minter, Robert Saleh and Jeff Hafley earned their head coaching opportunities on the defensive side of the ball.

Three of the five new hires this coaching cycle are former defensive coordinators. There are five openings still remaining and a few more defensive coaches could get a job, including Sean McDermott, Brian Flores and Vance Joseph.

Maybe the trend is shifting.

NFL teams have often sought offensive coaches in recent years. The success of guys like Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur inspired organizations to seek the rising offensive coordinators. Liam Coen and Ben Johnson stepped in and led their teams to division titles in their first season as head coaches after leading offenses.

Many teams will continue to prioritize an offensive coach to help develop a franchise quarterback. But finding the best candidate is important and pairing a defensive-minded head coach with the right offensive coordinator can be the right formula, too.

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel, a former linebacker, last year. He brought Josh McDaniels back to New England to run the offense. They went from worst to first in the AFC East and are playing the Denver Broncos on Sunday in the AFC championship game.

The Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald, a former defensive coordinator with the Ravens, two years ago. He brought in Klint Kubiak to coach the offense and Seattle faces McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

Minter served as the Chargers defensive coordinator the past two seasons before the Baltimore Ravens hired him on Thursday to replace John Harbaugh, who had given him his first opportunity as an NFL assistant.

Hafley, who was hired by the Miami Dolphins, was Green Bay's defensive coordinator the last two seasons after coaching Boston College.

Saleh, who returned to the 49ers for a season after being the head coach of the New York Jets, was hired by the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Giants hired Harbaugh, who was a special teams coach two decades ago before spending 18 seasons as Baltimore’s head coach.

The Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski, a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year in Cleveland and former offensive coordinator.

The Bills, Steelers, Raiders, Cardinals and Browns are still seeking a coach. They have options and interviewed coaches with offensive and defensive backgrounds.

Balance wins

The four teams playing Sunday are strong on both sides of the ball.

The Patriots, Broncos, Rams and Seahawks each have an offense that ranked in the top 10 in total yards and top 10 in scoring defense.

The NFC showdown features the league’s highest-scoring offense against the stingiest defense. The Rams led the NFL in scoring with an average of 30.5 points per game while the Seahawks gave up a league-low 17.2.

Los Angeles has All-Pro quarterback Matthew Stafford, All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, wideout Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams and three tight ends that McVay likes to use together.

Seattle has star players at all three levels on defense, including defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive back Nick Emmanwori.

In the AFC, Drake Maye leads an offense that was second in scoring (28.8) and third in yards. The Broncos had the No. 2 defense in yards allowed and gave up the third-fewest points (18.3).

Maye has playmakers around him, including running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson and wideout Stefon Diggs.

Denver’s defense features All-Pro interior lineman Zach Allen, edge rusher Nik Bonitto, cornerback Patrick Surtain and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

