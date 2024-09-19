Defending champion Italy to take on Argentina in Davis Cup Finals in November

MADRID — (AP) — Defending champion Italy will take on Argentina in the first round of the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Thursday's draw for the last eight in the southern Spanish city of Malaga also set up the United States against Australia, Germany against Canada and the Netherlands against Spain.

Italy, Spain, Canada and the U.S. were the seeded nations after winning their groups last week, when the qualifying competition was played in four different cities.

The winner of the Italy-Argentina tie will meet the U.S. or Australia in the semifinals. The winner of Germany-Canada will take on the Dutch or Spain.

Italy won its first Davis Cup titles since 1976 by beating Australia in last year's final, which also took place in Malaga.

