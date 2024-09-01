Darren Baker, son of longtime manager Dusty Baker, called up by Nationals

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Darren Baker spent much of his childhood around baseball. Sunday was the first time he woke up knowing he was a major leaguer.

The second baseman, the son of two-time All-Star and longtime manager Dusty Baker, was one of the Washington Nationals’ roster additions when he had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

“I didn’t need an alarm today,” said Darren Baker, who learned of his callup Saturday.

Baker’s first two calls were to his parents, who arrived in Washington from the West Coast early Sunday morning and arrived in time for the Nationals’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Baker was not in the lineup.

The 25-year-old, Washington’s 10th-round pick in 2021, hit .285 with 49 RBIs and 38 stolen bases at Rochester, could play some outfield in addition during his time in Washington.

“He was brought up a baseball player,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He understands the game and knows how to play the game. He steals bases when you need him to. He puts the ball in play to get guys over and knocks in some big runs. All that stuff. He’s just a baseball player."

Darren Baker was involved in a memorable play during Game 5 of the 2002 World Series when, as a 3-year-old bat boy while his dad was managing in San Francisco, he was swept out of danger by J.T. Snow in the middle of a play.

“That’s something he doesn’t even remember,” Dusty Baker said. “He’s reminded of it constantly, but he doesn’t remember. That’s quite a story. At the time, it seemed kind of funny or embarrassing or whatever, but in the full circle of life, maybe it was supposed to happen.”

One of Dusty Baker’s managerial stops was in Washington in 2016 and 2017, and Darren Baker spent time in those summers around the Nationals. The younger Baker said Sunday he felt comfortable in the clubhouse, particularly Washington’s since he knew exactly how to get there.

That’s just one facet of an already-rich baseball life Baker will build on as he begins his major league career.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences and people I’ve crossed paths with to get to this point, and I’m still just getting started,” Baker said. “We’ll see where it goes, but I’m grateful for it.”

