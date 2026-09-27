Dan Wilson out as manager of the Seattle Mariners after disappointing season

SEATTLE — Dan Wilson will not return as the Seattle Mariners' manager next season, he and the team said Sunday.

Wilson made the announcement shortly after the Mariners finished off a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the ending to a disappointing 76-86 season that began with World Series hopes after Seattle reached Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last year.

“Collectively we failed to meet our own expectations this season,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Dan and I both care deeply about this organization, these players, and the future of the Mariners. After much discussion it was concluded that a new direction is best for 2027 and beyond.

"I want to thank Dan for his efforts over the past two years and specifically recognize his role in our club advancing to Game 7 of the ALCS in 2025.”

Wilson, a Mariners Hall of Famer who played catcher for the team from 1994-2005, took over the job after Seattle fired Scott Servais on Aug. 22, 2024.

“I'm still processing this with my family, and it's a very difficult day," Wilson said at a postgame news conference, reading from a prepared statement. “We love this city, we love this community and we appreciate the organization for what it has meant to the family since coming here in '94.”

Wilson finishes with a 187-171 record as Mariners manager, at .522 the second-best winning percentage in club history behind Lou Piniella (.542).

“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to lead this team the past two years,” Wilson said. “While this season has not gone the way any of us expected, I’m proud that the players in the clubhouse showed up each day to try and compete and battle in each game they played. I’m confident that the 2026 season doesn’t accurately reflect the talent, passion and desire of our players and know that bright things are ahead for this group.”

Prior to Sunday's game, Wilson told the team he would not be back next season.

“He just made it clear that he really cares about this team and this organization as a whole,” Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez said. “Even though he's not going to be around us, he'll always be there for us in many different ways and that he believes in this group.”

Mariners Chairman and CEO John Stanton thanked Wilson and said he could still remain in the organization.

"I want to add my thanks to Dan for the work he’s done as manager,” Stanton said in the team's statement. “I have also spoken with Dan and made it clear that we would like to keep him in our organization. I look forward to continued conversations as we work to identify a role in which we can continue to benefit from his experience and commitment to the Mariners and our community.”

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