Dallas Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to multi-year contract extension

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Monday.

The Mavericks announced the move a day before opening their second-round playoff series at Oklahoma City. Dallas advanced last week by eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

The hall of fame point guard, who won an NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011, is in his third season coaching Dallas, and guided the Mavs to win the Southwest Division title with a 50-32 record — his second 50-win season with the team. The Mavs did not disclose the length of the contract extension.

The move also comes at a time when the 51-year-old Kidd was being mentioned as a potential head-coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he previously served as an assistant.

“We are excited to have coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension,” Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said in a statement released by the team. “Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise.”

In his first season, the Mavericks went 52-30 and reached the Western Conference finals, which they lost in five games to Golden State. Overall, Kidd has a 140-106 record coaching Dallas, and is 323-296 overall, including stops in Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

“Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated,” general manager Nico Harrison said. “He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach.”

