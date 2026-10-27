Dak Prescott throws 3 TD passes, Javonte Williams runs for 155 yards as Cowboys beat Eagles 38-21

PHILADELPHIA — Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two to CeeDee Lamb, and the Dallas Cowboys handed beat Philadelphia 38-21 on Monday night to hand the Eagles their fifth straight loss.

Javonte Williams ran for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown, and the Cowboys (3-4) remained in contention for the NFC East title. The New York Giants lead the division at 4-2-1.

The Eagles (2-5) are spiraling into a disaster of a season with their longest skid since 2016.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee provided little encouragement that he can turn the season around, completing 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Prescott finished long drives with scores that McKee was unable to match.

With Dallas trailing 21-20 late in the third quarter, Lamb hauled in his second TD on a beautiful 16-yard floater from Prescott in the corner of the end zone. Prescott ran in the 2-point conversion for a 28-21 lead.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 55, 27 and 24 yards. The final kick extended Dallas’ lead to 31-21. Williams capped the scoring and the first 150-yard rushing game by a Dallas player since Ezekiel Elliott in 2018 with a 2-yard TD. The Cowboys finished with 204 yards rushing.

McKee had a pass intercepted by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown late in the fourth.

McKee orchestrated the first Eagles’ touchdown drive in the third quarter this season when they ran almost 10 minutes off the clock and he hit rookie Makai Lemon for a 4-yard touchdown and a 21-20 lead.

The Eagles didn't score again and are running out of time to salvage their season.

High-scoring game early

The Cowboys got a field goal on the opening drive, and the Eagles came right back and made it 7-3 on Saquon Barkley’s 8-yard touchdown run. Barkley returned after missing the last two-plus games with a hamstring injury and had 37 yards rushing on the drive.

Barkley entered with 36 yards rushing all season. He still seemed bothered by the hamstring and had to visit the sideline medical tent. Barkley also missed long stretches getting treatment for his back on the sideline and finished with 62 yards on seven carries.

Prescott threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Lamb and 21 yards to George Pickens that helped the Cowboys stretch their lead to 20-14 at halftime. Pickens' catch was particularly impressive, as he escaped tight coverage by safety Andrew Mukuba in the back of the end zone and dragged his left foot sideways for the score.

Lurie is an Eagles Hall of Famer

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Lurie bought the Eagles on May 6, 1994, and since the turn of the century they have been one of the top franchises in football. The Eagles are one of three teams to play in four Super Bowls since 2004 and have won the only two titles in franchise history under Lurie's ownership.

Lurie was flanked by Eagles Hall of Famers including Brian Dawkins and Donovan McNabb and gave a brief halftime speech. However, unlike other Hall of Fame inductees, Lurie did not hold a pregame news conference. Coach Nick Sirianni remained the only team representative addressing Hurts’ condition since he was injured.

Injuries

Eagles: Kick returner Britain Covey suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

Up next

Cowboys: Host Arizona on Sunday.

Eagles: At Washington in a Sunday night matchup of struggling NFC East rivals.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.