D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer

Notable reaction to the death of thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas:

"To borrow from the great writer Joe Hirsch: There once was a trainer named D. Wayne Lukas, but only once." — Larry Collmus, race caller for NBC's Triple Crown coverage, via X.

"Few people have left as profound a mark on the sport of horse racing as D. Wayne Lukas. Over nearly five decades, he shaped champions on the track and in the breeding shed — and mentored generations of horsemen and horsewomen who carry his legacy forward." — Spendthrift Farm via X.

"Growing up, D. Wayne Lukas was a towering figure. He owned the Triple Crown series and his '99 near-miss with Charismatic remains a cherished memory. Cheering him on as the years passed and he refused to quit and seemed instead to defy time has been a joy. RIP to a true legend." — Steve Kornacki, NBC Sports contributor, via X.

"It is hard to imagine Thoroughbred racing without the presence of D. Wayne Lukas. His passion for the sport was unparalleled, and his legacy will live on in the Champions he trained and the numerous men and women he mentored along the way. His horsemanship reshaped the sport, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. If there’s a Mount Rushmore of horse trainers, D. Wayne Lukas is on it.” — National Thoroughbred Racing Association in a statement.

"Not only did Wayne leave his mark on the Breeders' Cup and the sport of Thoroughbred racing with his innovative training approach, but his legacy continues through the many horsemen who came up under his astute guidance before finding tremendous success on their own. The dedication, discipline, passion, and insight with which he ran his operation will serve as an inspiration for many generations." — Breeders' Cup Ltd. via X.

“A truly transformational figure, it is fitting that Wayne’s fulltime foray into Thoroughbred racing began in 1977 with a Santa Anita Park winner named Current Concept, as his successful training concept set a course for generations of horsemen and women who sprouted from the Lukas training tree. His on-track success was such that it was easy to overlook his outstanding horsemanship that we were lucky to often witness back at his barn, away from the spotlight.” — Santa Anita Park in a statement.

