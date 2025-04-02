Curry hits 12 3s and scores 51 as Warriors moving up in the West with a victory over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The last time Stephen Curry and Golden State played in Memphis, he was held without a field goal and the Warriors lost by 51 points.

Curry didn't recall the frustration from that loss in December. And there was no repeat on Tuesday night.

Curry fired up 3-pointers throughout the contest, connecting on a dozen from long range on the way to a 52-point performance as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 134-125.

“I had actually forgotten,” Curry said when asked if the teams' previous game was motivation. “I was just kind of more focused on how big this game was for us.”

The victory moved the Warriors past Memphis into fifth place in the Western Conference, and benefitted in two areas. With the victory, Golden State won the season series 3-1, in essence giving them a two-game lead over the Grizzlies in the standings.

Curry connected on his first five shot, including four 3-pointers, was 11 of 16 by halftime, including 8 of 10 from distance. His 32 points in the first half gave the Warriors a lead, but they had to hold on for the victory.

Curry said he felt rejuvenated after taking a week off late last month, recovering from a left pelvic contusion. He is still wearing a pad to protect the injury, but the time off cleared his mind and helped him physically.

“I feel in a good rhythm,” he said. “The week off helped. The tank is pretty full.”

Curry's score line of 52 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists marked the first time a Golden State player hit those marks since Rick Barry (64 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) against Portland on March 26, 1974.

As part of Curry’s night, he also passed Jerry West and moved into 25th place on the all-time NBA scorer’s list.

“I got a little emotional about that,” Curry said of passing West. “It was special. In his memory. What he meant to our organization, the league, to the world of basketball. ... That's the logo.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr characterized Curry's performance as “incredible”. Kerr, who has seen plenty of Curry's spectacular nights couldn't believe one shot in the second quarter, turning away from the court in disbelief.

“Fifty-two points with people draped all over him, all game long,” Kerr said, later adding: "I've been watching this for 11 years, and actually longer before I became his coach. ... You get a real sense of just the magnitude of his talent.

“The guy is amazing to watch.”

But as special as the night was, long-time teammate put it in perspective when asked if it was Curry's best game. “Hell, no. No chance,” Draymond Green said. “I've played with him for 15 years. I can't quite recall the best one of the top of my head, but that ain't it.”

