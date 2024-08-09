Cowboys QB Dak Prescott misses a light practice as a precaution with ankle soreness

OXNARD, Calif. — (AP) — Dak Prescott was held out of a light workout Friday as a precaution with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback experiencing mild soreness in his surgically repaired right ankle.

The decision came a day after Dallas held its only joint workout of training camp in a visit from the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys and Rams open the preseason against each other Saturday night in LA.

Prescott, who likely won't play in the preseason, is going into the final season of his $160 million, four-year contract but hasn't missed any time in camp.

His top receiver, All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, is holding out while seeking a new contract with a year remaining on his rookie deal.

Prescott is now four years removed from the gruesome ankle injury he sustained in Week 5 in 2020. The 31-year-old was not wearing a protective boot as he watched the light practice in California.

Not long before the Cowboys reported for camp, a picture circulated on social media of Prescott wearing a boot while on vacation in Mexico. Prescott later said it was precautionary.

Prescott was the runner-up in NFL MVP voting last season after leading the NFL with a career-best 36 touchdown passes while throwing for 4,516 yards with nine interceptions.

The Cowboys made the playoffs with a 12-5 record for the third consecutive year but lost at home to Green Bay 48-32 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Dallas is the only team with three straight 12-5 playoff seasons but no trips to a conference championship game.

