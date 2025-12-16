Court rules PSG must pay more than $70M to Mbappé in dispute over unpaid wages

A Paris labor court ruled on Tuesday that Paris Saint-Germain must pay more than 60 million euros to Kylian Mbappé in a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses linked to the end of his contract before his 2024 move to Real Madrid.

Lawyers argued last month before the Conseil de prud’hommes de Paris. The court sided with the player amid accusations of betrayal and harassment surrounding the breakdown of their relationship.

PSG was seeking 440 million euros from Mbappé, citing damages and a “loss of opportunity” after he left on a free transfer.

