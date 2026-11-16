NEW YORK — Big league pitchers keep throwing harder, giving hitters an increasingly difficult task just trying to connect.

Minor league testing showed a potential rule change could give batters a little help.

The introduction of robot umpire appeals for checked-swing calls in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League this year led to lower swing-and-miss rates on breaking and offspeed pitches. Whiff rates dropped 2.6 percentage points on curveballs, sliders, sweepers and knuckleballs from May 5 through the end of the season, when batters were allowed to appeal checked swings to MLB's Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System. The whiff rate fell 3.6 percentage points on changeups, splitters and screwballs.

The change could clarify an ambiguous definition of checked swings that perplexes even expert baseball fans, and it might help curb baseball's rising strikeouts, too.

“I think I like it,” Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said. “I don’t think I like the art of calling a check swing. I think that seems to be an area of frustration for players.”

Advances in pitcher development have led to soaring strikeout rates in the past 20 years — from 16.4% of plate appearances in 2006 to 23.9% last season. Rates reached a record 27% in 2022 but receded slightly after the pitch clock was introduced in 2023. The strikeout rate was nearly identical in 2025 and ’26 despite the implementation of ABS.

Adopting the ABS challenge system in the majors this year led to fewer arguments, but checked swings remain an area of dispute between batters and umpires.

The Official Baseball Rules do not specify what constitutes a checked swing, stating: “A strike is a legal pitch when so called by the umpire, which is struck at by the batter and is missed.”

The ABS review system can apply a stricter definition for what constitutes a swing. This year's ABS experiment defined swings as when “the maximum angle between the bat head and the bat handle exceeds 45 degrees,” which matches the foul lines.

Some think batters already get away with swings too far across the plate. That was Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s belief on a disputed checked-swing by Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz that ended World Series Game 2. Diaz’s bat head was past the front of the plate.

“From the view that I saw last night, I’m like, no, he didn’t go,” Murphy said the next day. “Now, when you slow it down, sure enough, his barrel’s in front.”

A checked-swing definition could be fine-tuned in ABS with a different degree angle as the dividing point between a swing and a hold-up.

“Maybe there’s a slight modification to it," Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said, "because I think what will end up happening is if it is that far out, it looks like some of the videos when you’re watching Sandy Koufax pitch and the guy takes a full swing, you’re like, 'He held up on that one?'”

Whiff rate on fastballs — four-seamers, sinkers and cutters — was 19.3% in the PCL from May 5 on, down slightly from 19.4% during the same period last year. The whiff rate dropped to 31.1% from 33.7% on breaking balls and to 28.7% from 32.3% on offspeed pitches.

Batters tend to check their swings more often on non-fastballs because they are fooled.

In PCL games with the challenge system, batters appealed 0.25 calls per game and had an overturn rate of 55.5%. The overall whiff rate declined from 25.3% to 24.1%.

During the same time period in the Triple-A International League, where umpires were told to use the 45-degree threshold for swings with no ABS appeal, the whiff rate dropped slightly from 23% in 2025 to 22.9%.

Since 1976, the rules have said: “The manager or the catcher may request the plate umpire to ask his partner for help on a half swing when the plate umpire calls the pitch a ball, but not when the pitch is called a strike.”

“If you go back to like the ‘50s and the ’60s or whenever and they show what the checked swings looked like back then, it’s bananas,” Hazen said. "Literal full swings and the guy’s like, 'You did not go!'"

Testing of ABS for check swings started in the Arizona Fall League in 2024 and expanded to the Class A Florida State League in 2025. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has said any big league use of ABS for checked swings wouldn't start until 2028 at the earliest.

“We've made a lot of changes in the last five years and it’s time to stabilize a little bit, in my opinion,” said New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner. “This situation right now with the ABS has gone really, really well, so let’s not mess a good thing up.”

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