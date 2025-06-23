Competition should stiffen for unproven Americans in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Matt Freese's gaffe that cost the U.S. the lead in a CONCACAF Gold Cup group play finale drew a reaction from coach Mauricio Pochettino that Americans can apply to the rest of their last competitive test before next year's World Cup.

"Move on," Pochettino said of the goalkeeper's botched clearing attempt before Patrick Agyemang's tiebreaking 75th-minute goal in a 2-1 victory over Haiti on Sunday night.

“Remember, the most important action is the next one,” Pochettino said. “If you think in the last one like that, you’re going to do another mistake. This type of accident happened, and it will happen it the future.”

The immediate future for the U.S. after a 3-0 run through Group D is a quarterfinal against Costa Rica or Mexico next weekend. Either way, the opponent will be ranked higher than any of th group opponents.

The U.S. ended a four-match losing streak by beating No. 100 Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in its Gold Cup opener, followed by a 1-0 victory over 58th-ranked Saudi Arabia. Haiti is No. 83.

“The confidence level is super high,” said Brenden Aaronson, who assisted on Malik Tillman's goal that opened the scoring in the 10th minute. “I mean, nine points from three games. We’ve had two shutouts and another win today against a good Haiti team. I think we’re really flying at the moment. Now we have a week to prepare, which we haven’t had for any team.”

Still, the play has been uneven from what amounts to a B team of mostly young and unproven players and A team backups. Several of the usual stars and starters sat out for personal reasons, injuries or playing in the Club World Cup.

Missing the tournament for the U.S. are regulars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest.

“We were not a clinic with the chances that we had,” Pochettino said of the Haiti win. “I think we should have scored more.”

Freese blundered when took a back pass from Tim Ream and tried to play the ball to John Tolkin with his left foot. The ball went straight to Louicius Don Deedson, who took a touch and scored inside the far post for a 1-1 tie in the 19th minute.

The unsightly moment did nothing to dissuade Pochettino, who suggested his decision to go with Freese over Matt Turner will continue in this Gold Cup. The coach thought Freese followed orders by moving on.

“Continues to build me up,” Freese said of Pochettino. “That’s something I really appreciate. Very grateful for the opportunity. I just want to help the team win as much as I can.”

The U.S. won its group for the 17th time in 18 Gold Cups. The Americans have 43 wins, one loss and five draws in group play, going 3-0 for the seventh time. Still, a four-match losing streak punctuated by a Switzerland's 4-0 blowout in the final Gold Cup tune-up is a not-very-distant memory.

“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Freese said. “I think always continuing to push ourselves and play against harder teams and show what we can do and learn from it and continue to grow as a group ahead of a big summer next summer is an opportunity we’re all looking forward to. We want to continue to move on.”

