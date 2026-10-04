Commanders QB Mariota injures his knee in game vs. Colts, rookie Kaliakmanis playing

LONDON — Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Coach Dan Quinn told NFL Network at halftime at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that Mariota wouldn't return and that “we’re gutted for him.”

Washington was already without starter Jayden Daniels, who had been ruled out Friday because of an elbow injury, so third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis was called into action.

With the Commanders ahead 3-0, Mariota was sacked at the Indy 11 by Adetomiwa Adebawore and Laiatu Latu on third down. Mariota walked gingerly to the sideline, and Drew Stevens kicked a field goal for a 6-0 lead.

That drive started with a Mariota keeper around the left end that went for 35 yards.

Kaliakmanis completed six of 12 passes for 33 yards by halftime. Indy led 10-6 at the break.

Quinn said the team has “a lot of confidence" in Kaliakmanis.

The Commanders selected Kaliakmanis out of Rutgers in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL draft.

The team's website notes that Kaliakmanis is a proud Greek-American: "Kaliakmanis' family is Greek, and he wears his heritage with pride. He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm with the word οικογένεια, which means family, and another icon representing Saint Athanasius of Alexandria, whom (he) is named after."

Among Kaliakmanis' nicknames: “The Greek Rifle."

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