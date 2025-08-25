Commanders agree with Terry McLaurin on a 3-year extension worth $96 million, AP source says

The Washington Commanders and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth $96 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

McLaurin initially did not report to training camp and then landed on the physically unable to perform list once he reported. He recently had been activated with the hopes of being available for the season opener on Sept. 7.

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, was going into the final year of his contract. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving five seasons in a row and fell just 81 short as a rookie when he missed time because of injury.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, McLaurin became a big piece of Washington's offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels running the show. He caught 87 passes for 1,096 yards last season to help the Commanders made the playoffs, nearly doubling his career high in touchdowns with 13, then tying for the postseason lead with three more on an improbable run to the NFC championship game.

