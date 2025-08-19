Colts name Daniel Jones the opening-day starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that he has selected Daniel Jones as his starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson.

Steichen said the decision was based in part on consistency and accuracy and that Jones would be the starter for the season, noting that Richardson is just one play away from being needed.

Jones reclaims the starting job he lost with the New York Giants last season. He asked for and was granted his release during the season, signed with the Minnesota Vikings and then joined the Colts as a free agent in the offseason.

It's yet another setback for the 23-year-old Richardson, who has been beset by injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Richardson was the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023.

The Colts face the Miami Dolphins in the Sept. 7 season opener.

