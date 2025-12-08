Colts confirm QB Daniel Jones has season-ending Achilles injury, backup Riley Leonard also hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones the rest of this season. They're not even sure if backup Riley Leonard will play next weekend, either.

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday the expected diagnosis that Jones tore his right Achilles tendon — and the surprise news that Leonard injured his right knee Sunday, too.

Jones was injured in the first half of Sunday's 36-19 loss in rainy Jacksonville. He crumpled to the ground, reaching toward his calf despite not being hit on the play. Jones then slammed his helmet into the ground before limping off the field and into the locker room. He returned to the sideline in the second half with a walking boot protecting his lower right leg.

Following the game, Steichen acknowledged the initial diagnosis was not "good" and that it could be season-ending. Less than 24 hours later, Steichen gave updates about both injuries.

“He'll have surgery within the week," Steichen said, referring to Jones. “Obviously, just really feel for him, just an unfortunate situation. The work he puts in, the grind, a team captain for us. One of the toughest guys I've ever been around. Just praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

It's a major blow for Jones, who resuscitated his career with an incredibly strong first eight games in his first season with Indy. Jones played so well, his name entered MVP discussion as his price tag in free agency continued to climb.

Losing Jones may prove more problematic for the Colts (8-5), though. They're trying to snap a three-game losing streak at Seattle (10-3) next weekend before closing out the season with home games against San Francisco (9-4) and Jacksonville (9-4) and a visit to Houston (8-5).

Indy heads into that stretch with four losses in five games and having slid out of the battle for the AFC's top seed while surrendering the division lead to the Jaguars and falling to No. 8 — one spot out of the playoffs. The Colts are trying to end a four-year playoff drought.

Leonard replaced Jones on Sunday, going 18 of 29 for 145 yards and one interception in his most extensive action since Notre Dame lost last year's national championship game. Steichen couldn’t say yet if Leonard would play at Seattle, but the Colts have limited options in the building.

“He came in with a knee (injury) this morning so we’re working through that right now. That's what I've got right now,” Steichen said before addressing Leonard's playing status. “Hopefully, that’s the hope. We'll see how it goes.”

If Leonard can't play, veteran Brett Rypien could be next in line even though he was signed to the practice squad in mid-October but is not yet on the active roster.

Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, lost the quarterback competition to Jones in training camp and has not practiced since going on injured reserve with a fractured orbital bone in mid-October.

“He's not ready yet,” Steichen said when asked about Richardson's potential return.

As for Jones, he was having a career year.

He went 8-5, going 261 of 348 for 3,101 yards, 19 TDs and eight interceptions while rushing for 164 yards and five more scores.

Jones established a new career high in completion percentage, 68.0%, and fell two wins, 105 yards and five TD passes short of posting new career bests in those categories, too. He also made 13 starts, his most since starting 16 games while leading the New York Giants to the 2022 playoffs.

But he played hurt again this year. Jones used an extra pad on his injured lower left leg in his last three starts. The Colts never confirmed reports Jones played with a broken fibula.

Steichen couldn't say whether the injured fibula had any impact on Jones' Achilles tendon.

“I don't know that,” Steichen said. “I think it's just a very, very unfortunate situation”

