Coco Gauff will be a player-owner for the Florida franchise in the new season of World Team Tennis

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff will be a player-owner for the Florida franchise that will compete in the new season of World Team Tennis.

The two-time Grand Slam singles champion is scheduled to play in the Florida Flamingos Racquet Club's home matches on Dec. 14 and 15. The team will play in Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, home of the NHL's Florida Panthers.

Gauff grew up in Delray Beach, Florida.

“I’m looking forward to playing at home in front of my family and friends in South Florida," Gauff said Thursday in a statement. "It’s not often, as a tennis player, that we get to compete as part of a team, so I’m excited for the new experience, not only for myself but, even more importantly, for the fans.”

The Flamingos were one of the original franchises when World Team Tennis began in 1974 as a way of having a mixed-gender team format for tennis, with Hall of Famer Billie Jean King among the founders.

It returns in December with the other teams based in New York and Toronto. U.S. Open semifinalists Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula will be teammates for New York Empire Racquet Club, while the Toronto North Racquet Club features Canadian players Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Victoria Mboko and Gabriel Diallo.

Gauff's teammates include Tommy Paul, Learner Tien, Iva Jovic, Brandon Nakashima and Eva Lys.

The league will have a new match format featuring four singles sets (a men’s and women’s No. 1 and No. 2), and a mixed doubles super tiebreaker. Each team will start two men and two women.

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