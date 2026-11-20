HOUSTON — C.J. Stroud threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans used a strong defensive performance to coast to a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Stroud picked apart a Colts secondary that was missing injured starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward to help the Texans bounce back from a 27-24 loss to Cleveland last weekend.

Stroud gave the Texans a 7-3 lead when he connected with Nico Collins for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Kamari Lassiter intercepted Daniel Jones on the first play of the second quarter. The Texans (4-6) then capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive with a 24-yard TD reception by Kayshon Boutte to extend their lead to 14-3.

The Texans were up by 14 early in the third when Will Anderson Jr. sacked Daniel Jones in the end zone for a safety that made it 19-3. Anderson leads the NFL with 11½ sacks.

Stroud found rookie Marlin Klein for a 13-yard TD on the next possession.

Jones was 12 of 27 for 144 yards with the interception as the Colts (3-8) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Anthony Richardson took over with about seven minutes left and didn't complete either of his passes.

The Colts had their worst offensive performance of the season, finishing with a season-low 167 yards and just 38 yards rushing, which was also their fewest this season. They failed to score a touchdown for the first time since a 24-6 loss to Detroit on Nov. 24, 2024.

With the roof at Reliant Stadium open for the first time since 2024, the Texans won their first home game of the season after losing their first four.

Houston’s David Montgomery had 26 carries for a season-high 107 yards in his return after missing four games with a groin injury.

The Colts led early after Spencer Shrader’s 34-yard field goal on the game’s first drive.

Stroud’s pass was tipped four times by three players before A.J. Haulcy intercepted it on Houston’s first possession. But the Colts couldn’t cash in when Shrader’s field goal attempt from 56 yards was wide left.

A 62-yard field goal attempt by Shrader was blocked by Logan Hall with about 2½ minutes left in the first half.

Injuries

Houston DE Chris Braswell was carted off with a right knee injury after the opening kickoff. … Indianapolis RB Seth McGowan injured his hamstring in the second quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Colts: Host the New York Giants on Nov. 29.

Texans: Host Baltimore on Nov. 29.

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