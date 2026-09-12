C.J. Carr throws for 4 touchdowns as No. 3 Notre Dame routs visiting Rice 52-0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — C.J. Carr threw for four touchdowns and No. 3 Notre Dame overpowered visiting Rice early on the way to a 52-0 victory on Saturday.

Carr, an early-season Heisman contender, connected on 16 of 20 passes for 253 yards before being replaced by Noah Grubbs in the third quarter.

Notre Dame outgained Rice 478-128 in total yards.

The Owls suffered their worst loss since a 58-0 loss to Texas in 2021.

The Fighting Irish (2-0) only needed 14 seconds to take the lead. Safety Adon Shuler hammered Rice running back Davis Lane, forcing a fumble that Boubacar Traore turned into a 24-yard scoop-and-score for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame cashed in on two more Rice fumbles in the first half on the way to a 42-0 halftime lead. The Fighting Irish ended up forcing four turnovers that they turned into 21 points. Notre Dame also punished Rice with eight tackles for loss.

Jordan Faison caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Notre Dame receiving corps. Twelve different receivers hauled in passes.

Rice (1-1) was led by quarterback Jacurri Brown, who was 8 of 12 for 64 yards.

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