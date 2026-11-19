FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker didn't hide his disappointment over being stripped of play-calling duties in his first season, and had a quick retort when asked about his future with the club.

“We'll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Parker said Thursday, a day after the Cowboys revealed that veteran coach Mike Pettine would call defensive plays Sunday against Tennessee (1-8) and the rest of the season, replacing the 34-year-old who is the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer tried Wednesday to soft-pedal the move, which came after the Cowboys (4-6) allowed the most yards in a home game in franchise history in a loss to San Francisco, the latest poor showing for Parker's defense.

Schottenheimer said Parker still has his title, is still the leader of the defense and still has a bright future with the franchise.

A day later, Parker didn't try to minimize the setback in his career.

“Not an ideal situation for me personally,” he said. “But it’s what’s best for the team at this current point.”

That was Parker's overriding message.

He told the story of having recently gone to Donovan Ezeiruaku to tell the second-year edge rusher his role was being reduced as the Cowboys tried to figure out how to get more sacks. After he was similarly demoted, Parker said he saw Ezeiruaku, and the player remembered the “team first” message from that interaction.

“I’ve had conversations with players a million times where you ask them to take a reduced role, they might lose their starting job or whatever,” Parker said. “And the communication and the expectation for them is always to continue business as usual and then put the team first. So it would be very hypocritical of me to explain that to different players over the course of my career and not take that advice myself.”

Parker certainly has the support of many of those players.

“Honestly hurt my heart, but he’s still our DC,” said rookie safety Caleb Downs, who has spent plenty of one-on-one time with Parker. “He’s still somebody that we’re playing for in the building, somebody that we love. He’s still in the meetings, still talk to him every day. Got to go talk to him after we’re done today.”

It's difficult to imagine Parker returning to the Cowboys next season in this reduced role, particularly considering how his star was rising after two years in Philadelphia. He had two years with cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and both were an All-Pro in their second season.

Still, Schottenheimer wants to believe Parker will stay with Dallas.

“Christian is an incredibly strong and committed man who wants to get it right,” Schottenheimer said. “I love the fact that he and I can have real conversations and honest conversations. We talked through a number of different things, but at the end of the day this decision was made because I do think it gives us the best chance to win. (Parker) understands that the decision’s been made, and he wants to help us beat the Titans.”

The addition of Pettine

The Cowboys brought Pettine out of a retirement last month, not long after the former NFL defensive coordinator and head coach turned 60. Parker wanted to add him to the staff when he was first hired last February, but Pettine wanted to stick to his retirement plan.

The addition of Pettine as a senior defensive assistant came after a rough first month for Parker, who had worked with Pettine in Green Bay. Pettine said he took the job because of how much he respects Parker, and Parker said that relationship hasn't changed after the latest move.

“It’s the same as it’s been, supportive on both of our ends,” Parker said. “And now my role is to make sure that I support him appropriately on Sundays.”

The future is now

After Pettine was hired, Parker stayed on the sidelines and Pettine was in the press box. It's possible that won't change, although Schottenheimer and Parker said they were still working through those decisions.

If Parker is having to work through any emotions, he isn't showing it.

“I think that it’s only awkward if you make it, and we don’t have to make it that way,” Parker said. “Because at the end of the day, the objective is winning. I think we have great chemistry upstairs as a staff and I think the locker room has great chemistry as well. So now it’s about just blending those two and not allowing this to be a distraction to our performance on Sunday.”

Parker mentioned Sunday frequently. He only brought up anything beyond that when he was asked.

“Right now the focus is what is the contribution to the staff, how are we going to do this thing,” Parker said. “Those things have not changed. What happens, six months, two years, five years, I can’t do anything about that right now anyway. The only thing I can control is what we do right now, how we perform on Sunday, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

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