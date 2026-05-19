Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation

DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago.

The Texas State Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Rice was ordered to go to jail now as part of his original sentence last July when he pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

As part of a plea agreement last summer, Rice was sentenced to five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation, prosecutors said at the time.

The Chiefs declined to comment on the case Tuesday. A message sent to Rice's attorney was not immediately returned.

The timing coincides with the NFL's offseason workout phase, which could mean the 26-year-old misses organized team activities and minicamp this spring.

On March 30, 2024, Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph (191 kph) when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" and struck other vehicles, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that after the crash on North Central Expressway, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot.

At training camp prior to last season, Rice said he had "completely changed" and grown from the experience, which included a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

“You have to learn from things like that,” Rice said. "I've learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.”

Rice has played parts of three seasons, missing time because of the suspension and a knee injury. He helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.

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