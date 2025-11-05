Chelsea draws 2-2 at Qarabag in Champions League. Pafos beats Villarreal for its 1st win

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a second-half goal as Chelsea drew 2-2 at Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea's Estevao, the man of the match, opened the scoring in the 16th minute but the hosts from Azerbaijan rallied with goals from Leandro Andrade in the 29th and a penalty by Marko Jankovic in the 39th.

Garnacho struck in the 53rd for Chelsea, which was coming off Champions League victories over Ajax and Benfica after opening the league phase with a loss at leader Bayern Munich.

In the other early game, Pafos earned its first-ever league-phase win by beating Spanish club Villarreal 1-0 at home in Cyprus.

Villarreal, back in the Champions League for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2022, remains winless after four matches.

