Champions League: Man United hosts Roma, Barcelona against Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern

MANCHESTER, England — After leading Manchester United back to the Champions League, under pressure coach Michael Carrick heads into Tuesday's game against Roma desperately in need of a win to quieten the speculation about his future at the club.

On a winless streak in nine games in all competitions, Carrick's position is under intense scrutiny less than six months into a two-year contract.

Carrick was handed a long-term deal after rescuing last season for United when stepping in on a temporary basis in January, but things have gone badly wrong since.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” he told a news conference when facing fresh questions about his future on Monday. “That doesn’t change the way I feel, how we’re preparing for the game tomorrow, and I’m actually really looking forward to the game. Can’t wait.

“You might think I’m crazy with the results we’ve had and what’s going on, but I genuinely really can’t wait for the game. And that’s all I’m focused on. Really, I am.”

Back in the Champions League after a two-year absence, United already faces a struggle to advance after just one win in three games and sitting 20th in the standings.

Roma is a point better off going into the game at Old Trafford.

Barcelona awaits Emery and Aston Villa

High-flying Aston Villa heads to Barcelona.

Villa has maximum points after three games and is second in the standings behind back-to-back defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

In the lead up to the match Villa coach Unai Emery has been reminded of a painful visit to Camp Nou in 2017 when he was in charge of a PSG team that led 4-0 after the first leg at home in the round of 16.

PSG went on to lose 6-1 in the second leg match now known as “La Remontada” or “The Comeback.”

“To play against Barcelona is to play against the elite,” Emery said. “Barcelona is among the favorites to win the Champions League, I could pick five teams vying for the title, and they are one of them.”

Kane close to a new Bayern deal

Bayern Munich is another of the favorites and it faces a trip to Atletico Madrid with newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane saying is he is “days” away from signing a contract extension with the powerful German club.

“There has been good conversations,” he said. “I know I keep saying we are close, but we are extremely close now. Details are just details in every contract.”

PSG travels to Villarreal.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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